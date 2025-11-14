Williams caught one of four targets for two yards, rushed once for four yards and threw an incomplete pass in Thursday's 27-14 loss to the Patriots. He also returned three punts for 18 yards and added a 24-yard kickoff return.

Williams was on the field for 74 percent of snaps on offense, which ranked second on the team behind John Metchie. That usage was encouraging, though Williams' ceiling as a receiver remains capped in a Justin Fields-led passing game that usually doesn't sniff 200 yards through the air. Williams threw a pass to Fields on a first-quarter trick play, but it bounced off the quarterback's hand incomplete. Up next for the Jets will be a Week 12 trip to Baltimore.