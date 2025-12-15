Williams caught six of seven targets for 53 yards and added nine yards on two punt returns in Sunday's 48-20 loss to the Jaguars.

Williams was able to finish with career highs in both catches and receiving yards in Week 15, most notably securing a 25-yard snag in the first quarter. The wide receiver had caught only seven of 13 targets for 61 yards over 11 contests coming into Sunday, so his performance was a bit of a breakout. Williams will look to build off of his day in Week 16 against the Saints.