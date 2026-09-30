Williams caught one of his two targets for 21 yards and returned four kicks for 95 yards over 63 total snaps in the Jets' 31-24 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Williams played 90 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps in the contest alongside an additional eight special-teams snaps as a returner. The wide receiver has stayed on the field longer due to the injuries to Adonai Mitchell (finger) and Omar Cooper (ankle). If Mitchell must miss another week, Williams should see similar playing time as the No. 2 option in the Week 4 matchup with the Bears.