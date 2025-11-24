Williams had four kickoff returns for 122 yards and three punt returns for 23 yards in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Ravens.

Williams didn't get a touch on offense as his usage on that side of the ball faded, but he contributed significantly on special teams. Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) played through a questionable tag but returned only one kickoff while Williams served as the primary kickoff returner in addition to the depth wideout's usual role returning punts. Williams' fantasy value is confined to formats that reward return yards.