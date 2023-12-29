Abanikanda rushed twice for three yards and brought in four of seven targets for 27 yards in the Jets' 37-20 loss to the Browns on Thursday night. He also returned one kickoff for 12 yards on which he lost a fumble.

The rookie saw nowhere the run he'd enjoyed during a nine-carry outing against the Commanders in Week 16, but he partly made up for it with a new career high in receptions and receiving yards. Abanikanda's fumble came on his one kickoff return, but it didn't lead to any Browns points. Abanikanda could be set for a busier day on the ground in the Week 18 finale against the Patriots on Jan. 7.