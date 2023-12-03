Abanikanda (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Since the Jets waived Michael Carter on Nov. 14, Abanikanda has moved up to the third spot on the depth chart at running back. The rookie fifth-round pick out of Pittsburgh carried once for 11 yards and added a five-yard reception in a Week 11 loss to the Bills, but he didn't see any snaps in the Jets' Week 12 loss to the Dolphins. Though he's seemingly moved past the illness that resulted in him taking a questionable tag into the weekend, Abanikanda may not be guaranteed much more than garbage-time snaps against the Falcons while both Breece Hall (hamstring) and Dalvin Cook (shoulder) are available.