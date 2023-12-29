Abanikanda (ankle) is active to face the Browns on Thursday Night Football.

Abanikanda was limited throughout Week 17 prep, but he will be able to suit up against Cleveland on Thursday. The rookie running back logged a season-high nine carries for 43 yards against Washington last Sunday, and he appears to have surpassed Dalvin Cook on the depth chart. Abanikanda could thus handle around a handful of carries while working behind Breece Hall on Thursday.