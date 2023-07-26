Abanikanda hasn't pushed Michael Carter or Zonovan Knight for reps in camp early on, as New York's coaching staff is looking for a greater sense of urgency from the rookie fifth-round pick, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

According to coach Robert Saleh, Breece Hall needed a similar ramp-up period as a rookie last season to learn how to run through contact in NFL practices. With Hall recovering from a torn ACL, Abanikanda should get plenty of opportunities in training camp, and the rookie took a step in the right direction with a 50-yard touchdown run in Tuesday's practice.