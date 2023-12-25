Abanikanda (ankle) rushed nine times for 43 yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 30-28 win over the Commanders.

Abanikanda came into the game with eight career carries, but he exceeded that total against Washington, suggesting that the ankle injury that limited the rookie's practice participation during the week isn't hindering his availability. Dalvin Cook finished without a carry or target, so Abanikanda seems to have supplanted Cook as the top backup to Breece Hall heading into Thursday's road game in Cleveland.