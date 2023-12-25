Abanikanda is listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate due to an ankle injury, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Abanikanda has usurped Dalvin Cook as the Jets' No. 2 running back the past two games, combining for 38 offensive snaps to the latter's 15. As a result, Abanikanda has 13 carries for 51 yards (3.9 YPC) and two catches (on two targets) for 11 yards during that stretch, while Cook's ledger reads two touches for 10 total yards. With a health concern now in tow, Abanikanda's status will need to be monitored ahead of Thursday's game in Cleveland to get a sense of his chances to continue to serve as the primary backup to Breece Hall.