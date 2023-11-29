Abanikanda (illness) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
The exact nature of Abanikanda's ailment is not known at this point, but his Week 13 status is now in doubt either way. He'll probably need to get back to practice Thursday or Friday to have a chance to suit up Sunday versus the Falcons.
