Abanikanda rushed four times for eight yards and caught both of his targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 30-0 loss to the Dolphins.

Breece Hall led New York's backfield with seven touches, but Abanikanda was right behind him while Dalvin Cook got only two touches. Had the game stayed competitive longer, Hall would likely have finished with a larger share of the workload, but with the 5-9 Jets officially eliminated from playoff contention, it wouldn't be surprising to see Abanikanda supplant Cook as the primary backup to Hall down the stretch. Cook's finishing up a one-year deal, while Abanikanda could be in the team's plans for years to come after being selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.