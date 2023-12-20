Abanikanda (ankle) was listed as limited on the Jets' estimated practice report Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Abanikanda totaled a season-high six touches in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, but he also appears to have come out of the game with an ankle injury. With the Jets out of playoff contention, the rookie running back could see extra work during the final three weeks of the season, as long as he can prove healthy enough to suit up. He'll work to ramp up his activity level in practice Thursday in anticipation of playing Week 16 against the Commanders.