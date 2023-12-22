Abanikanda (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Abanikanda was a limited participant in all three of the Jets' practices during the week. The 2023 fifth-round draft pick got a career-high six touches in New York's previous game, and Abanikanda could continue to work ahead of Dalvin Cook as the top alternative to starter Breece Hall if the rookie's healthy enough to suit up Sunday.