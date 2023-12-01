Abanikanda (illness) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The rookie running back out of Pittsburgh seems to be trending in the right direction to play Sunday, as he was able to log a limited practice session Friday after recording consecutive DNPs to begin the Jets' week of practice. Abanikanda's injury status will be something to look out for, as Dalvin Cook (shoulder) is also listed as questionable for Week 13's contest.