Abanikanda (ankle) is questionable for Thursday night's Week 17 game against the Browns, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie running back was limited in practice all week. He's carried the ball 16 times over the last three weeks, generating 50 yards and no touchdowns while catching two passes for 11 scoreless yards in that span. If Abanikanda is forced to sit out Thursday, Dalvin Cook would jump back to No. 2 in the backfield behind Breece Hall.