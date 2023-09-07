Abanikanda (thigh) wasn't listed on the Jets' injury report Thursday ahead of Monday's game versus the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

After a lightning-fast recovery from a thigh contusion he sustained less than three weeks ago, Abanikanda will be available to make his NFL debut in Week 1 should the Jets call his number. His path to touches off the bat is quite narrow, however, as he is buried on the depth chart behind one of the best running back trios in football in Breece Hall (knee), Dalvin Cook and Michael Carter.