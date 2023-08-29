Abanikanda (thigh) is slated to practice Tuesday, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Coach Robert Saleh noted his surprise at how quickly Abanikanda was able to bounce back from a thigh contusion. Now that the 2023 fifth-rounder is back on the field, he'll gear up for Week 1 action, at which time he's slated to work in a depth role behind Breece Hall (knee), Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and Michael Carter.