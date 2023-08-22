Abanikanda (thigh) is expected to be sidelined for a couple weeks, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

The rookie running back suffered a thigh contusion in the Jets' third preseason contest against the Bucs last weekend. Through three exhibitions, Abanikanda has rushed 25 times for 113 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and one touchdown, adding five catches for 37 yards on five targets. With Dalvin Cook now in town, Abanikanda is likely to open the year as the Jets' RB4 behind Cook, Breece Hall and Michael Carter.