Abanikanda won't return to Saturday's preseason contest against the Buccaneers due to a thigh injury.

Abanikanda appeared to suffer a knee-to-knee injury with a Jets offensive lineman, but the Jets confirmed its nature not long after he was helped off the field and carted to the locker room. Considering he couldn't put any weight on his right leg, the rookie fifth-round pick seems slated for an absence of some type. New York held Breece Hall (knee), newcomer Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and Michael Carter out Saturday, which leaves Zonovan Knight and Travis Dye as the team's only healthy and available running backs.