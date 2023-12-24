Abanikanda (ankle) is active ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders.
Abanikanda was held to limited participation in practice throughout the week, but it now seems as if he'll be able to play through his ankle issue in Week 16. The rookie is expected to serve as the Jets' No. 3 running back behind Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook on Sunday.
