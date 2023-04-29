The Jets selected Abanikanda in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 143rd overall.

Abanikanda (5-foot-10, 216 pounds) is one of the most talented runners in the draft both in the sense of skill and tools, so this is a great pick for the Jets. It's one of the worst landing spots for Abanikanda in terms of playing time opportunities, however, because while former Pittsburgh star projects as an eventual NFL starter he is definitely not on Breece Hall's level as a prospect. Still, Abanikanda has sub-4.5 speed and unique explosiveness on a workhorse-viable frame, and he could pose an immediate threat to Michael Carter as the team's RB2. More likely, though, Abanikanda will start out as the Jets' RB3, especially since he won't turn 21 until October.