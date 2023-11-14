Abanikanda moved up the Jets' depth chart Tuesday when they waived Michael Carter, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

When the Jets waived Carter Tuesday, about a quarter of their snaps at running back up to this point in 2023 left with him. Enter Abanikanda, who the Jets selected in the fifth round of the 2023 Draft after he rushed for 1,431 yards and 20 touchdowns in his age-20 season at Pittsburgh. Both of Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook are proven pass-catchers, and Hall is a uniquely-effective rusher, so it's not immediately clear where Abanikanda fits into the equation, but it shouldn't come as a surprise if he converts any touches he gets into plus yardage returns.