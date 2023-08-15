Abanikanda's path to playing time as a rookie got substantially tougher Monday, as Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the Jets have agreed to a one-year contract with Dalvin Cook (shoulder).

Abanikanda has performed well in the preseason, but the 2023 fifth-round pick out of Pittsburgh has been working behind Michael Carter and Zonovan Knight in practice. All three of those healthy running backs are expected to be behind Breece Hall (knee) and Cook once Hall and Cook are healthy, so Abanikanda now faces an uphill climb to make the roster in 2023, let alone contribute meaningfully in his rookie year.