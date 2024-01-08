Abanikanda rushed three times for six yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Patriots.

Abanikanda didn't see much work while Breece Hall rumbled for 178 yards and a touchdown on a career-high 37 rushing attempts in snowy conditions. Hall's the clear lead back in New York heading into the 2024 season, but Abanikanda could be his top backup if the Jets don't add reinforcements in the backfield. Abanikanda saw limited action after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, finishing his rookie season with 22 carries for 70 yards, in addition to seven catches for 43 yards on 11 targets.