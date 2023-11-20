Abanikanda made his NFL debut in Sunday's 32-6 loss to the Bills, rushing once for 11 yards and adding one catch for five yards on two targets. He also returned one kickoff for 19 yards.

Abanikanda's third on the running back depth chart behind Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook, but with the game out of hand late, the 2023 fifth-round draft pick out of Pittsburgh got the opportunity to get his feet wet. While Abanikanda's breakaway speed could help him become a big play threat as his career develops, his lack of touches coupled with the ineffective play of the Jets' injury-riddled offensive line limit his short-term appeal.