Abanikanda (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game against the Bills.
Abanikanda was able to clear the Jets' injury report Thursday after dealing with a thigh contusion but will not play in the season opener. He's buried on the depth chart behind Dalvin Cook, Breece Hall and Michael Carter and will have to wait until Week 2 against the Cowboys to make his debut.
