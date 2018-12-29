Jones was promoted to the Jets' 53-man roster Saturday.

Jones signed with the Jets' practice squad in October after being waived by the Chargers, and now makes his way to the active roster. The 26-year-old is likely to be buried on the depth chart, but Quincy Enunwa (ankle) is now on injured reserve and Jeramaine Kearse (Achilles) was already ruled out for Week 17. The Jets have no remaining established options at wide receiver behind Robby Anderson, which could lead to a few offensive opportunities for Jones.

