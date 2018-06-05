Wilcox backed out of a deal with the 49ers and is expected to ink a deal with the Jets instead, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Despite agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with the 49ers, Wilcox backed out for unclear reasons. Cimini had sources report that it was either stage fright or a desire to play for Jets head coach Todd Bowles. Either way, Wilcox should be in green and white come Week 1. Bowles has expressed that all 22 starting positions are up for grabs, but Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye both manned the two safety roles as rookies in 2017 and will be looking to make major strides in their development this offseason. This will make it tough for Wilcox to earn a starting job. The 27-year-old slotted into a limited role with the Steelers last season and was held to 12 tackles in 12 games, so he projects as a rotational safety in 2018.