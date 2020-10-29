The Jets activated Zuniga (quadriceps) from injured reserve Wednesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.
Zuniga was placed on IR before Week 1, and now the team will have a chance to see what their rookie third-round pick can do on the field. The 23-year-old defensive end had strong measurables (4.64-second 40, 127-inch broad jump) at the combine after being a four-year star at Florida, and he should operate as a situational player behind starters Henry Anderson and Quinnen Williams.