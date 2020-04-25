Play

Jets' Jabari Zuniga: New York selects in third round

The Jets selected Zuniga in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 79th overall.

Zuniga (6-foot-3, 264) looks like a potential steal for the Jets, for whom he'll presumably play as an outside linebacker in base formations. The Florida product was a four-year standout who went on to impress at the combine with a 4.64-second 40 and 127-inch broad jump. For a draft class that reportedly lacked quality among its edge defenders, it's curious that Zuniga would last this long in the draft order.

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

DRAFT TRACKER
Our Latest Stories
Follow Every Pick Live
NFL Draft Tracker
VIEW