Jets' Jabari Zuniga: New York selects in third round

The Jets selected Zuniga in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 79th overall.

Zuniga (6-foot-3, 264) looks like a potential steal for the Jets, for whom he'll presumably play as an outside linebacker in base formations. The Florida product was a four-year standout who went on to impress at the combine with a 4.64-second 40 and 127-inch broad jump. For a draft class that reportedly lacked quality among its edge defenders, it's curious that Zuniga would last this long in the draft order.