Jets' Jachai Polite: Heads to Big Apple
The Jets selected Polite (hamstring) in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 68th overall.
New York continues to bolster its defensive front through the draft after getting Quinnen Williams with the third overall pick. Polite adds a pure pass-rushing presence off the edge. He fell to this point after a shaky combine that was lowlighted by a hamstring injury that he aggravated at his pro day. Still, there's plenty of upside to Polite's game. He showed explosiveness off the edge at Florida and is still young, having just turned 21 years old in March.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
After the dust settled on Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins, our Fantasy crew reacts...
-
Day 2 WR prospects
After the dust settled on Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry, our Fantasy crew reacts to the wide...
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...
-
Hockenson can be a Day 1 starter
We usually don't expect much from rookie tight ends, but T.J. Hockenson might be the exception...