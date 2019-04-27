The Jets selected Polite (hamstring) in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 68th overall.

New York continues to bolster its defensive front through the draft after getting Quinnen Williams with the third overall pick. Polite adds a pure pass-rushing presence off the edge. He fell to this point after a shaky combine that was lowlighted by a hamstring injury that he aggravated at his pro day. Still, there's plenty of upside to Polite's game. He showed explosiveness off the edge at Florida and is still young, having just turned 21 years old in March.