Polite (hamstring) notched two tackles during Thursday's preseason game against the Giants.

Polite dealt with a hamstring injury during the combine and aggravated it at his pro day, but now appears to have gotten fully healthy. The third-round rookie is competing to carve out a rotational role behind Brandon Copeland in New York's defensive front.

