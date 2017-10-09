Marshall was added to the active roster Monday, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Despite satisfying his four-game suspension last week, Marshall wasn't immediately activated to the active roster. However, head coach Todd Bowles evidently decided the receiver's versatility was too valuable to pass up after Marshall averaged 11.6 YPC on 14 receptions while logging 24.9 yards per kick return as a rookie in 2016. While it isn't crystal clear where he stands on the depth chart from the get-go, Marshall would figure to slot in as the fourth receiver behind the established top trio of Jermaine Kearse, Robby Anderson and Jeremy Kerley.