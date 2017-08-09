Jets' Jalin Marshall: Listed as starter
Marshall (suspension) and Robby Anderson are listed as the starting wideouts on the Jets' unofficial preseason depth chart, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports.
Undrafted out of Ohio State last year, Marshall caught 13 of 23 targets for 162 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games, also serving as a punt and kick returner at times. He'll open the season with a four-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy, but there's every opportunity for him to earn a key role starting in Week 5, as the Jets are desperately in need of receivers after losing Quincy Enunwa (neck) for the year. The current competition is a mix of rookies, fellow second-year players and lightly regarded castoffs from other teams.
