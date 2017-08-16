Marshall (suspension) struggled in Saturday's preseason opener against the Titans, dropping a pass and drawing a holding penalty, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports.

Listed as a starer on the unofficial preseason depth chart, Marshall did have a 15-yard gain with Josh McCown under center on the opening drive, making up for his penalty earlier in the series. The second-year wideout's other target came at the beginning of the second quarter with Christian Hackenberg directing the offense. If not for his upcoming four-game suspension, Marshall would be on track to start the season in the No. 2 or 3 receiver role. He should still be involved once he's available, but his lengthy absence will give the likes of Ardarius Stewart and Charone Peake a chance to prove they're deserving of higher slots on the depth chart. Robby Anderson is the only wideout locked in as a starter.