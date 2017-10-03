Marshall's suspension was lifted by the commissioner on Monday, according to the league's official transaction log.

Marshall has officially completed a four-game suspension he was handed back in March for a violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. However, head coach Todd Bowles said he isn't sure whether the Jets will add Marshall to the active roster, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. With five receivers already on the roster, Jeremy Kerley handling punt returns and ArDarius Stewart the primary kick returner, Marshall's services may no longer be needed.