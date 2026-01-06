The Jets signed Pritchett to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Pritchett signed with the Jets in late April after not being selected by a team during the 2025 NFL Draft. The South Alabama product failed to make the Jets' 53-man roster at the end of training camp but opted to stick around with New York on the practice squad. Pritchett wasn't elevated to the active roster during the regular season, but he'll be a part of the Jets' offseason activities and be eligible to participate in OTAs, minicamp and training camp, where he'll look to impress the coaching staff enough to earn a spot on the active roster for 2026.