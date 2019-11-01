Adams (foot) returned to a full practice Friday and won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Adams left Thursday's practice early after his foot got stepped on by a teammate, but he was back out there in full Friday. The 24-year-old has yet to miss a game this year and has 39 tackles (31 solo) on the season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories