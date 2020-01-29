Jets' Jamal Adams: Begins to discuss extension
The Jets have started talking about a contract extension with Adams' representatives, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Despite rumors of a trade at the deadline, the Jets appear committed to locking down the All-Pro safety to a long-term deal. Adams is under contract for the 2020 season and has a fifth-year option for 2021, but the 2017 first-round pick (sixth overall) likely wants to be paid in line with top safeties like Earl Thomas and Eddie Jackson, who since March of 2019 have both signed four-year deals with annual salaries north of $13 million.
