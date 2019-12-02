Jets' Jamal Adams: Considered week-to-week
Coach Adam Gase said Adams (ankle) is "legit week-to-week" but didn't rule him out for the Week 14 matchup with the Dolphins, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
Adams only missed one snap during this past Sunday's loss to the Bengals after admitting he was injured early in the game. The third-year safety was also spotted in a walking boot following the contest. Gase relayed that it's unlikely Adams practices Wednesday, so we'll monitor his status during Thursday and Friday's sessions. If he's unable to play this Sunday, either Blake Countess or Matthias Farley are expected to start in his place.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 14 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Looking ahead
We're looking at the rest of this season and beyond while breaking down winners and losers...
-
Believe It or Not: Who can you trust?
Heath Cummings tackles what we learned in Week 13 and what it means for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...