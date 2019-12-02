Coach Adam Gase said Adams (ankle) is "legit week-to-week" but didn't rule him out for the Week 14 matchup with the Dolphins, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Adams only missed one snap during this past Sunday's loss to the Bengals after admitting he was injured early in the game. The third-year safety was also spotted in a walking boot following the contest. Gase relayed that it's unlikely Adams practices Wednesday, so we'll monitor his status during Thursday and Friday's sessions. If he's unable to play this Sunday, either Blake Countess or Matthias Farley are expected to start in his place.