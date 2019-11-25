Jets' Jamal Adams: Continues recent surge
Adams recorded seven tackles (five solo), along with half a sack and three quarterback hits, in Sunday's 34-3 win over Oakland.
Adams has been a key contributor in New York's three-game winning streak, as 5.5 of his 6.5 sacks this season have come in this three-game stretch. The 24-year-old safety is living up to the billing of being selected sixth overall in the 2017 draft, serving as the emotional leader of New York's defense while leading by example on the field.
