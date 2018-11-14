Jets' Jamal Adams: Continuing productive ways
Adams produced four tackles, half of a sack, and one pass-breakup during Sunday's loss to the Bills.
Adams continues to produce and now leads all safeties in defensive stops this season, according to Pro Football Focus. On pace for over 107 tackles and a good bet to be sent on plenty on many pass-rush missions, Adams continues to be a high-upside IDP option given his potential to produce across the stat sheet.
