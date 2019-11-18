Adams recorded four solo tackles and three sacks during Sunday's 34-17 win over the Redskins.

Adams notched a career-high four sacks at the expense of rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Sunday, showcasing his monstrous upside as a pass rusher yet again. The 24-year-old now has six sacks in the last three games. He'll look to keep up that momentum Week 12 against the Raiders.