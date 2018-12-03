Jets' Jamal Adams: Double-digit tackles again
Adams recorded a team-high 11 tackles (10 solo), a sack and a quarterback hit in Sunday's 26-22 loss to the Titans.
Already emerging as the leader of New York's defense, the sixth overall selection in the 2017 draft recorded double-digit tackles for the second straight week while raising his season sack total to 2.5. Despite Adams' personal success, this game was another failure for the Jets on the whole, as Tennessee was able to score 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull off the comeback.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Pettis? Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings has a playoff edition of Believe it or not, to help you get ready to dominate...
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...