Adams recorded a team-high 11 tackles (10 solo), a sack and a quarterback hit in Sunday's 26-22 loss to the Titans.

Already emerging as the leader of New York's defense, the sixth overall selection in the 2017 draft recorded double-digit tackles for the second straight week while raising his season sack total to 2.5. Despite Adams' personal success, this game was another failure for the Jets on the whole, as Tennessee was able to score 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull off the comeback.

