Jets' Jamal Adams: Has strong rookie season
Adams finished his rookie season with 83 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and six deflected passes.
Adams had his moments of struggles, but overall he was a vital piece to the Jets' defense and was very good at the line of scrimmage. The lack of interceptions is a slight concern, but there is plenty of optimism within the team that those will come as he continues to improve.
