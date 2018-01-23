Adams finished his rookie season with 83 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and six deflected passes.

Adams had his moments of struggles, but overall he was a vital piece to the Jets' defense and was very good at the line of scrimmage. The lack of interceptions is a slight concern, but there is plenty of optimism within the team that those will come as he continues to improve.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories