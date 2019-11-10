Jets' Jamal Adams: Huge day includes TD
Adams scored a 25-yard fumble return touchdown in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Giants. He also contributed nine tackles (eight solo), two sacks and a pass defensed to round out his best performance of the season.
Adams took the ball right out of Daniel Jones' hands on his touchdown, stripping the quarterback before outracing the entire Giants offense to the end zone. He also set a season high in tackles, and all three of Adams' sacks have come in the past two weeks.
