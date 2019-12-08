Play

Adams (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Adams was unable to practice all week, and came into the game with a doubtful tag, so his absence isn't a surprise. It will be his first game missed of the season, and in his stead, Black Countess and Darryl Roberts are the main beneficiaries to see an uptick in snaps.

