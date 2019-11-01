Jets' Jamal Adams: Injured foot in practice
Coach Adam Gase said Friday that Adams had his foot stepped on late in Thursday's practice, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Adams was pulled from Thursday's practice due to the foot injury, resulting in his limited designation. It'll be worth monitoring whether Adams manages to practice in full Friday, but it currently appears that the star safety is on track to play Week 9.
