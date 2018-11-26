Jets' Jamal Adams: Logs 10 tackles in loss
Adams recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) and three passes defended in Sunday's 27-13 loss to New England.
Adams' strong performance was a major reason behind this game being tied 13-13 with two minutes left in the third quarter. The second-year safety is six tackles from matching his rookie total of 83, not to mention the leadership he brings despite his young age.
